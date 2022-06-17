A man was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a girl known to him.

David Ben Gogue Cruz, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to court documents, the girl, now 11, told police that Cruz inappropriately touched her and forced her to perform sexual acts on him between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019.

The child was afraid to tell anyone, adding that she was only recently able to speak up after she told her relatives, documents state.