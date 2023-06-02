A man was accused of using a slingshot to fire a projectile at a woman through her apartment window.

On Tuesday evening, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a complaint at a Tamuning apartment where a woman stated KR Kioshi, 22, attempted to shoot her daughter with a slingshot, stated a magistrate's complaint filed Wednesday.

Earlier in the evening, the victim and her sister were sitting in their living room when Kioshi allegedly "tried to 'slingshot' her through her apartment's window," the complaint stated.

"The defendant then attempted to enter the apartments to 'slingshot' her a second time," the complaint added, before stating the women were able to close the door before Kioshi could enter.

The victim and her sister further reported they didn't know why Kioshi tried to attack them.

Responding officers conducted a scene check and located the projectile – described as a metal "dart-like" object with papery strings on one end – near one of the victim's apartment windows, the complaint stated.

"The report also indicates that the defendant told officers that he knew why the police were there because he shot a projectile at people trying to attack him," according to the complaint.

After being arrested, Kioshi was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Kioshi was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail Thursday after his magistrate's hearing before Judge Benjamin Sison Jr. in the Superior Court of Guam.

Kioshi, according to the Office of the Attorney General, also has an active pre-trial case for a 2019 misdemeanor charge of underage consumption of alcohol.