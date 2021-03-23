Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rape a woman known to him.

Keala Harry Muna, 29, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The charges were filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, Guam police officers responded to a Mangilao home on Jan. 21. The victim reported that the suspect sexually assaulted her earlier that morning after he climbed in through an open window.

The suspect only got off the victim after she screamed for help and a family member entered the room, documents state.

According to Post files, Muna was one of three suspects arrested in 2016 in connection with a robbery at a local store in Merizo.