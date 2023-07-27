A man accused of stealing a case of milk brandished a knife when confronted, and attempted to escape from police.

On Monday afternoon, police officers responded to a theft complaint at the New MTM Mart and met with a delivery driver who told them a man stole a case of milk from his truck.

The man was later identified as Kenoa Timothy Quidachay, 18, according to a magistrate's complaint filed Tuesday.

The driver said he saw Quidachay sitting outside the entrance of the MTM Laundromat and completed his delivery to New MTM Mart.

A laundromat customer told the driver that Quidachay had taken a case of milk from the truck. The driver noticed a case was missing and saw Quidachay drinking one of the cartons.

The man said he confronted Quidachay and took the carton of milk. Quidachay then brandished a pocket knife in a way that made the driver believe Quidachay would use it to hurt him, according to the complaint.

Quidachay left the area and later was located in the rear parking lot of the laundromat.

“The defendant admitted to having a knife, and the officers were able to retrieve the knife. … As the officers were securing the defendant, the defendant broke free from the officers and tried to run away,” the complaint stated, adding an officer was struck in the face while trying to secure Quidachay.

Another officer, attempting to maintain his hold on Quidachay, “lost his footing, fell on the asphalt and struck his head onto the parking curb below him.”

Quidachay was located again and attempted to flee, but was unsuccessful.

He was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony; two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony; and resisting arrest, theft and assault as misdemeanors.

The complaint stated Quidachay was on pretrial release in another felony case this year, so the felony charges in his new case included a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.