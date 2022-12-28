Complaint: Man stole minifridge, toys from Macy's

A man, previously reported for a theft in October, allegedly stole a minifridge and toys from Macy's department store two days before Christmas.

Richard Joseph Martinez was first reported to authorities Oct. 17, when he allegedly came into a store in Mangilao despite being told he wasn't allowed inside. Employees at the store said Martinez "has been caught shoplifting too many times," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Martinez, however, continued to go into the store and allegedly took two packages of sanitary pads and a pouch drink before placing them in a black bag and leaving the store, a store employee told Guam Police Department officers. Police said the store's employees didn't confront Martinez out of fear that he would harm them.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The packages of women's products were valued at $10 each and the drink pouch was $1.25, according to the complaint.

Recent theft complaint

On Friday afternoon, Martinez allegedly stole items from Macy's before being stopped by store security.

He was found in the toy department and was allegedly seen taking items and concealing them in a reusable bag before walking past the cashiers and out of the store.

Macy's security officers stopped Martinez and gave asset protection detectives names such as "Miachal Martinez" and Meichael," the complaint stated.

Martinez allegedly took a minifridge valued at $90, a children's toy valued at $8.99 and a remote control car valued at $50.

He was charged with theft and criminal trespass as misdemeanors and theft as a petty misdemeanor.