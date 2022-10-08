A 22-year-old man accused of robbing a store of two cases of corned beef in July was arrested and charged in October.

Guam Police Department officers responded to a retail theft complaint July 31 at J2M Mart in Dededo, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

A woman told police that a man stole two cases of corned beef from the store.

Court documents state Robert James Taisican Sablan Jr., 22, was later identified as the suspect in the theft.

The woman said she followed Sablan toward the parking lot of Sateena Mall in Dededo, where she grabbed his arm, causing him to drop the two cases.

According to court documents, Sablan turned around, pinned the woman against a nearby vehicle, and said, "I’ll f--- you up right now, b----!”

Sablan allegedly fled the area with a case of corned beef, after men approached the lot.

He was charged with robbery as a third-degree felony.