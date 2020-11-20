A Yigo man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman known to him with a machete.

Machu Kimiuo, 35, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of deadly weapon used in commission of a felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was arguing with the victim outside of a Yigo residence on Tuesday before he went into the home and grabbed a machete.

The suspect then allegedly told the victim, “I will chop you,” before he threw the machete at her, hitting her right leg.

The victim told police that the suspect was drunk, documents state.

The next day, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Toto that involved the same suspect, court documents state.

A second victim told police that she met the suspect at a gas station in East Hagåtña earlier that night, and noticed that he was drunk, documents state.

The pair got into an argument while driving to the victim’s apartment, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly struck the victim’s head with her cellphone.