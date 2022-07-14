A man was arrested for brutally beating a woman known to him, threatening to kill her with a knife and holding her against her will.

Rodney Francis Akima, 53, was charged with kidnapping as a first-degree felony, two counts of terrorizing with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and multiple counts of family violence, and unlawful restraint.

According to court documents, the woman told police Akima hit her repeatedly with an extension cord after he accused her of infidelity.

Last Friday, Akima allegedly woke the woman making the same accusations before he pulled her hair and pounded her head against the bedroom door.

Akima then used a knife threatening to kill her and then himself when she tried to leave, documents state.

Akima allegedly grabbed a cord and wrapped it around the woman’s neck trying to choke her before using his hands to strangle her.

He then set his alarm to go off in 15 minutes telling the woman that, “it’s going to happen again,” once it goes off, documents state.

He allegedly hit her three times on the arm with a slipper and threatened to kill her if she contacted police.

Akima allegedly hit her the following day with his phone before he fell asleep.

That’s when the woman escaped and reported the alleged abuse to police, documents state.

Officers noted the woman had bruises on her neck, arms, and shoulders.

Akima allegedly admitted to hitting the woman and threatening her with a knife, but said he could not recall when asked about choking the woman with a cord.

He claimed it was the taotaomo'na and not him who caused the bruises, documents state.

Akima also allegedly admitted to authorities that he used methamphetamine for the past three months, according to court documents.

The Port Authority of Guam confirmed Akima works for the department's safety division.