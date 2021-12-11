A man was arrested after being accused of holding another man at gunpoint with a pellet gun before running from police.

Taichy Repaky, 29, was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct as a violation.

According to court documents, the suspect was seen chasing the victim before he pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the victim outside of a bar in Anigua on Thursday.

Others in fear of their safety ran from the area before the suspect fled, documents state.

Police spotted the suspect behind a Guam Power Authority transfer station along West O’Brien Drive.

The suspect ran into the jungle area, while allegedly throwing rocks at police.

Officers arrested the suspect who allegedly stated that he had done nothing wrong and that he only had a pellet gun, which he had thrown into a jungle area.