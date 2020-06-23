A man has been arrested following a disturbance reported in Yona on June 18.

Donavan Jeremy Tenorio, 26, was charged Friday with aggravated assault, terrorizing and family violence as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, a woman told police officers a man known to her splashed gasoline on her after she told him she was leaving the island without him.

The woman alleged the suspect threw a jar of peanut butter at her and poured gasoline onto her luggage before he splashed her chest at least twice with gasoline.

The suspect denied throwing anything or splashing gasoline on the victim, documents state.