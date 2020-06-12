A man who was allegedly caught with drugs during a traffic stop was also accused of attempting to fight with police, court documents state.

Donald Castro Aldan, 51, was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was stopped by officers and searched.

The suspect was seen clenching a glass pipe with meth residue in his hand before he attempted to throw it, documents state.

While being placed under arrest, the suspect struck the officer in the chest with his elbow and struggled with the officer in an attempt to get away, documents state.

At the police precinct in Dededo, he was also accused of being combative while holding a sharpened aluminum vent flap that he apparently pulled from the ceiling, documents state.

Police were able to disarm him and force him to the ground.

He allegedly told the officer he wanted to fight because he did not like jail.

Aldan is being held on $2,000 cash bail. His next hearing is set for June 19.