Stevy George Alvarez Villanueva was apparently shot before the men accused of murdering him cut off his head, arms and legs, and dumped his torso at an abandoned property off Route 10 in Chalan Pago in January.

The two men who detectives linked to the slaying were charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam.

Manny Sablan Murciano Jr. was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Robert Isaac Revels was charged with hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony.

Both are expected to answer today to charges filed against them.

Guam police said the slaying was drug-related, alleging Villanueva owed a debt to the defendants, and that Villanueva got into an argument with them over an unnamed woman.

Murciano and Revels were roommates at the time of the alleged murder.

Witnesses allegedly told police they were at an apartment in Tamuning in January when Villaneuva showed up and they drove down the street with Murciano to his apartment.

After a woman, who was driving, had parked the car, Murciano’s cousin got out of the car before Revels showed up and tapped on the window with a machete, telling them to move, court documents state.

The woman then drove Villanueva to a nearby store to get beer before they returned to Murciano’s apartment and stayed in the vehicle.

Witnesses allegedly told police Murciano, who was armed with a gun, got into the car, and started arguing with Villanueva about money. Murciano then told Villanueva to get out of the car and walk before Murciano and the others went back to his cousin’s apartment, documents state.

The group then heard a knock on the door. That’s when Murciano told Villanueva to get inside, then pushed him onto a couch, documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told investigators they heard Murciano yelling at Villanueva, then they heard gunfire and fled.

Murciano’s cousin saw Villanueva lying on the couch prior to leaving the apartment, documents state.

It wasn’t until July 7 that an informant allegedly told detectives he saw Murciano and Revels moving out of their apartment a few days after the shooting, and Revels cleaning a black Nissan Pathfinder, documents state.

According to court documents, the source told police he asked Revels to clean his car next, then Revels allegedly yelled expletives, stating, “You think there’s a body in there?”

The source confronted Revels, who then allegedly admitted that Murciano and Villanueva got into an argument and that he had to “clean up their mess,” and also admitted that Murciano shot Villanueva, court documents state.

Two other sources told authorities that Murciano shot Villanueva, adding that Revels assisted in getting rid of the body and the evidence, documents state.

Trash fire

On Jan. 29, criminal investigators responded to the scene in Chalan Pago after the Guam Fire Department was called to a report of a trash fire behind the Guam Power Authority substation.

As firefighters put out the flames, officials noticed something smoldering and turned it over and found that it was a human torso, documents state.

Investigators have not been able to locate the other parts of Villanueva’s body.

Detectives released images of the tattoos spotted on the victim’s torso to the community early on into the investigation in the hope it would help them solve the case.

DNA samples were sent to the FBI lab to confirm that the victim is Villanueva, but another source of information told police the body is believed to be Villanueva's, documents state.

Officers on July 5 searched a Tamuning apartment, where they saw a hole in the curtain that aligned with the window frame, and used a chemical known as Luminol that revealed a large amount of blood that had been wiped clean from the living room floor and wall, documents state.

Villanueva’s family has been notified, documents state.

Prison record

Murciano’s record at DOC goes back to 2015 when he was arrested on charges of family violence and stalking; then in 2016 on charges of illegal drugs and weapons possession; and again, this past April for illegal drug possession, reckless driving and eluding police.

Revels’ prison record dates back to 2000, when he was arrested on suspicion of illegal weapons possession; in 2002 for theft of property; in 2005 for theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and eluding police; in 2008 for burglary and theft of property; in 2012 for theft of a motor vehicle, theft by deception and forgery; in 2014 for third-degree robbery; in 2016 for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident; in 2017 for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle; in 2018 for burglary, illegal drug possession and theft of a motor vehicle; and this past April for illegal drug possession.