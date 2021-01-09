A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly broke into a hotel room in Tumon where he is accused of attacking and threatening to kill a woman known to him.

Matthew Mark Duenas Mendiola, 35, was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, family violence (strangulation) as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim awoke to the suspect banging on the door, and to a text message from the suspect that stated, “Hope your daughter is not with you …”

The victim tried to hold the door shut, but the suspect kicked it open, documents state.

The suspect allegedly rushed toward the victim, slapped her face and threw her down on the floor before he picked her up by the neck, restricting her breathing.

The suspect yelled for her to give him the phone that he had given her earlier and threatened to kill her, documents state.

The suspect fled after the victim gave him the phone, documents state.

The alleged incident was captured on the hotel’s video surveillance.