Navy sailor Iesha Nichelle Copeland had just gotten into an argument with her fiancé the night before she allegedly drowned her 1-year-old daughter inside the bathtub of their Barrigada home.

Copeland, 28, allegedly told investigators that she also tried to drown herself in the tub by placing a microwave over her body to hold her below the water but was unsuccessful.

The child’s father told police he left the home after the argument and slept in a parking garage in Tamuning, court documents state. The following day, he returned to an empty home. His daughter’s crib had been moved to the master bedroom, the microwave was in the bathtub where a cloth was blocking the drain, and wet clothes were on the floor in the bathroom.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He told police that he located Copeland through a tracking app when authorities noted that her search history showed results for “How does it feel to drown,” documents state.

Police learned the family had just arrived in Guam in March.

Copeland, a petty officer assigned to the submarine repair ship USS Emory S. Land, was spotted by authorities at Two Lovers Point with her daughter attached to her in a baby carrier on May 22.

Police said she had threatened to jump, appeared distraught, and was acting erratically. Crisis negotiators asked Copeland to hand over the child for a medical assessment, but she told them that her baby was dead and stated repeatedly that she had drowned her daughter, documents state.

Investigators said she eventually handed over the baby, but it took several hours for authorities to get Copeland safely off the cliffside. The child’s death was ruled a homicide by a forensic pathologist.

Copeland was treated at Naval Hospital Guam and assessed at Guam Behavioral Health.

Copeland was charged with aggravated murder and murder as first-degree felonies.

She was ordered by the court to be held in the Department of Corrections behavioral health annex on $100,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors noted during a magistrate's hearing held on Wednesday that she is facing life in prison with no parole.

Attorney Brian Eggleston with the Public Defender's Service Corporation told the court that Copeland has a strong defense to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. The court told Copeland that she would have to hire her own attorney due to her income.

She is scheduled back in court on June 17.