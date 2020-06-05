A police officer with the Port Authority of Guam, who is also known as a spiritual healer, could face additional criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women he provided services to between 2017 and this year.

Frank James San Nicolas, also known as Ko, 49, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with two counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is being held in prison on $10,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, the victim first sought out services from San Nicolas in December 2019.

On Jan. 4, the two met at Tanguisson Beach to camp out with the defendant’s clan. The victim woke up wanting to go home the next morning, but instead followed San Nicolas to his Yigo home after he offered to give her a spiritual healing session, documents state.

While at the home, the victim was asked to take off her clothes, as the suspect began to put coconut oil on her body. She refused to remove her shorts when the suspect used force to pull down her shorts and underwear before he started to massage her genital area, documents state.

The victim repeatedly moved the suspect away as he allegedly tried to touch her. Though she told the suspect she did not want to have sex, the suspect forced himself onto her, while stating “this is good. The spirits would want this,” documents state.

The suspect then allegedly told the victim that he would not be able to provide spiritual healing services if she told anyone about what happened, documents state.

Detectives also received two additional complaints that were filed against San Nicolas on May 24 and 29, from victims who came forward after seeing social media accounts of an alleged sexual assault case involving San Nicolas, according to Guam police.

Documents state the suspect is being investigated for sexual assaults reported by other women who sought spiritual healing over the past three years.

A separate internal investigation is underway at the Port, where San Nicolas is employed.