A couple who were spotted by Guam police in a stolen car that apparently had meth in the glove box face additional criminal charges after the man allegedly helped the woman escape the Agat Precinct last Thursday.

Naomi Nicole Taisacan Omapas, 42, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and ordinary escape as a misdemeanor.

Anthony Tedtaotao Gumataotao, 27, also known as AJ, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and ordinary escape as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a stolen car in Agana Heights on Feb. 23.

The victim told police she believes that Gumataotao had taken the keys while at her residence, documents state.

During a traffic stop on Thursday, police spotted the victim’s car in Agat with a different license plate from the car that had been reported stolen.

Omapas was the driver and Gumataotao was in the passenger seat, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

The driver did not have a license or registration, and handed the officer a vehicle safety inspection that had the victim’s name, documents state.

During a search, officers found an ice pipe with residue, packaging materials, small plastic baggies, and a weight scale, documents state.

Omapas was taken to the Agat Precinct, while Gumataotao was released, documents state.

She allegedly told officers that they planned to buy the car for $300 from her boyfriend’s uncle.

Omapas, who was secured in one of the precinct rooms, was then able to escape and run out of the front door, documents state.

The pair were soon spotted allegedly trespassing at Oceanview Middle School.

Omapas allegedly told police that she was in the interview room when Gumtaotao opened the door, causing her to panic and immediately run.

The pair climbed the fence leading to the jungle area of the middle school before being spotted by school staff and located by police, documents state.