Two men were arrested Thursday morning after they were caught allegedly trying to break into a car along Ypao Road in Tamuning.

Kyle Austero Pablo, 34, and Brian Andrew Mendiola, 38, were each charged with attempted burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and attempted theft of property as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a witness called her husband to let him know the suspects were seen looking into the car and appeared to be breaking into it.

The husband confronted the pair, noticing they had two metal bars that they were trying to use to pry open the passenger side window, the prosecution in court documents state. The man told them to sit on the ground to wait for Guam police officers to arrive.

Pablo allegedly told police he thought the car was abandoned.

Mendiola allegedly admitted that he was getting parts from abandoned cars parked along the street and did not know the car was not abandoned.

Surveillance video showed the pair allegedly trying to get into the car.

Authorities noted Pablo was on probation for a 2017 case involving robbery and drug possession.