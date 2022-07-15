A man arrested on suspicion of family violence and assault allegedly admitted to police that he had smoked methamphetamine Tuesday night.

Sung Hyun Park, 28, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and family violence, assault and criminal trespass as misdemeanors.

Police were called to a home in Dededo on Wednesday after a woman told police she wanted Park removed from her residence.

Officers returned later that day after another woman alleged Park was causing problems.

Witnesses allegedly told authorities that Park was seen standing over the stove burning a doll’s hair to remove the black magic apparently placed on him.

Park allegedly pushed and threw the two women to the ground as they tried to call police, and tossed their cellphones over a balcony.