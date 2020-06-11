A man was placed under arrest in Yona early Tuesday morning after police reportedly found drugs.

Reuben James Cruz, 40, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers were responding to a removal request when they found Cruz with his hand in his pockets.

Police had him take his hands out and noticed he was holding a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, documents state.

Witnesses told officers Cruz had arrived earlier asking for wraps and stating that he was "high on meth."

Cruz then asked to borrow the witness' phone, so that he could call the cops on himself, documents state.

On Jan. 13, 2017, Cruz pleaded guilty to drug possession, criminal trespass and harassment, and is currently on parole in that case, documents state.