Complaint: Paseo shooting suspect fired gun to stop men with machetes

Kyle Joaquin Topasna allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed a gun from his friend and fired three rounds into the air during an incident Saturday at the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña.

Topasna, 20, faces charges of reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm as misdemeanors.

He turned himself in Monday to the Guam Police Department's Community Crimes Task Force.

Topasna allegedly admitted that he opened fire to get a group of unknown men armed with machetes to leave the area.

He said he was called to the area after his friend told him the group was threatening people, court documents state.

The incident was caught on cellphone video and circulated on social media.

Investigators have yet to locate the machete-wielding suspects.

Incident at Paseo

On Sunday, Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, also turned himself in to police.

Pangelinan was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms ID card and attempted criminal mischief as third-degree felonies, reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm as misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Pangelinan allegedly told officers he was at the park when unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. After one of the men swung a machete at Pangelinan, a friend of his fired a gun into the air three or four times, court documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to telling his friend, "Par, let me have that. ... I'll show you how it's done," before asking his friend for the weapon and shooting a round toward the back side of a car.

"I wasn't thinking straight," Pangelinan allegedly told police. "I should have just moved my truck."

A preliminary police report indicated one of the suspects was driving a green Lexus and fled southbound, along with another potential suspect driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara Sr. said parkgoers did not get a permit to host an event that night.

After the incident, Alcantara said, he directed staff to use barricades to block off the parking lot section of the park after 6 p.m. He added that park rangers will monitor the site regularly.