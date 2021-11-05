The prisoner who was reported missing from the Department of Corrections earlier this week allegedly admitted to police that he escaped around 7 p.m. Monday when the guards "were not paying attention."

It wasn't until 6:50 a.m. the following morning that officers did a head count and noticed a detainee was missing.

An internal affairs investigation is ongoing to determine what went wrong, according to DOC.

As of late Thursday, no DOC officers have been placed on administrative leave.

A magistrate's complaint has been filed in the Superior Court of Guam against detainee Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho and his brother, Agusto Borja Camacho Jr.

Anthony Camacho, 27, was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, removal of vehicle identification as a third-degree felony, felony escape as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of theft as a petty misdemeanor.

Agusto Camacho Jr., 29, was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony and third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

Court documents state the pair were found inside a car at a residence in Dededo, but Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed the brothers were located in Mongmong around midday Tuesday after a six-hour manhunt for Anthony Camacho.

Anthony Camacho, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was being held in the prison's isolation unit at the time of his alleged escape.

He allegedly admitted to stealing phone cards, cigarettes and drinks from the Mobil gas station at Adelup early Tuesday morning before he and his brother attacked a man in Harmon and stole his car.

The pair then stole license plates off a damaged car and switched the plates to avoid being detected by police, documents state.

Anthony Camacho also allegedly admitted that the brothers bought drugs and were "shooting up" methamphetamine with a syringe.

Augusto Camacho Jr. refused to talk to police without a lawyer present, documents state.

During a search, officers found a cellphone, a phone card, a plastic bag containing meth, a syringe and leg irons from DOC.