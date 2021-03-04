A woman who was on probation for a 2018 drug case was charged in the Superior Court of Guam after police officers found firearms and drugs during an investigation at a Tamuning apartment.

J'lene Rose Cruz Cabe, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony, possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers conducted the investigation in Tamuning on Sept. 30, 2020, and during a search found a .25 caliber pistol, and three 9 mm rounds.

Police also found two plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine inside an Ice Breakers candy container, a plastic bag with suspected meth residue and two glass pipes with suspected meth residue, court documents state.

Cabe allegedly told police that an unnamed individual, who is known to the Guam Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General, gave her the gun and asked her to hide it from police.

She claimed responsibility for the firearms and drugs found inside the residence, documents state.

On March 2, officers conducted a followup investigation at a Mangilao apartment where they saw Cabe standing next to the door and an unnamed man hiding under a blanket on the floor, documents state.

During a search, officers found a scale and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, documents state.

Cabe has since entered into a deferred plea in connection to the 2018 drug case, and was prohibited from possessing firearms, charging papers state.