Complaint prompts inquiry into isolation facility contractor

The government of Guam is looking into the performance of a contractor responsible for cleaning and maintaining its COVID-19 isolation facility.

The inquiry was launched following a letter sent to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero that alleged a number of sanitary concerns, including dirty floors and ants in the bed.

"As a retired building inspector, I went out immediately on an inspection tour and I was appalled by what I discovered. This is an isolation unit for people to recover from a positive COVID-19 (sic) test? I was astounded how filthy the hotel actually was. This was horribly wrong," the author said in the letter obtained by The Guam Daily Post.

The Bayview Hotel Guam has been designated as GovGuam's isolation facility for residents and visitors who test positive for COVID-19 during quarantine. The hotel's director of operations, Abby Baldo, said her team has always prioritized the comfort and safety of their customers.

"Our hotel ensured that all room facilities were sanitary and working before Bayview opened its doors to house COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, cleaning and sanitation responsibilities and duties a normal hotel would have were given to other parties due to safety reasons," Baldo said. "Even without knowing all the details, the complaint published in local media is unacceptable. Our COVID patients who stay at Bayview deserve better, and we are committed to providing that change if given the chance."

Multiple companies help operate GovGuam's isolation facility, and "the cleaning and maintenance contract is separate from the facility contract," Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said. "That contract is not affiliated with the property owner and the performance of that contractor is being separately reviewed. We take this matter seriously as it contributes to the health and safety of our residents and the situation will be handled appropriately."

The contractor referenced but not named by Adelup is JJ Global Services, the Post has confirmed.

Changes are expected to this facility independent of the complaint. Paco-San Agustin said the local government is looking to "right-size" the number of available rooms by moving to a location that has fewer units total, given that the government has "not come close" to reaching capacity at the Bayview Hotel Guam.

"The property owners also own Garden Court, which is much smaller and closer to the capacity that we need. We have had a contract in place for the use of that facility so there will be no time that we do not have an isolation facility," Paco-San Agustin said. "The property owners have been good partners and this is a mutually acceptable and fiscally responsible solution that allows us to maintain our need for an isolation facility and be judicious with the funds."

Bayview is an affiliate of The Guam Daily Post.