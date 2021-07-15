A scary scenario played out for a man who was walking along Finegayan Road in Harmon midday Tuesday when he discovered a stranger following him, armed with a knife.

The victim allegedly told police the suspect called out in an aggressive tone stating, “Hey mother******, want me to stab you?”

The victim attempted to get to safety after he spotted a knife in the suspect's hand, court documents state.

The suspect continued to follow the victim and even got close enough to where he started to swing the weapon at the victim, documents state.

The suspect tossed the knife and fled prior to Guam police officers showing up at the scene.

Officers met with the suspect who appeared to be drunk.

The suspect allegedly said, “I will shoot you” and “I will do justice, believe me,” while he was inside the patrol car.

Frank Naskaolie, 49, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.