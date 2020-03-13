A man was arrested on accusations of raping a girl known to him.

Kelly Rosario, 33, is charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct; both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police received a walk-in complaint at the Dededo precinct after the victim’s mother reported that her daughter was sexually abused by the suspect.

The victim, 16, told police that when she was in the fifth grade, the suspect told her to clean her brother’s room. She said the suspect entered the room and closed the door before he allegedly asked to touch her.

The victim refused when the suspect pushed her onto the bed, took off her clothes and forced her to have sex, documents state.

She said she could not stop crying and that afterwards, the suspect told her to go shower, documents state.

The suspect told police that the victim came into his room and slept on his bed when she was 8-years-old, documents state. He allegedly told officers that the victim started to touch him and that he could not deny her sex that night.