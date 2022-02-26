A man accused of attacking a woman known to him faces additional charges after he allegedly tried to attack arresting police officers.

Royce Sean Jermaine Benavente, 21, was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect got upset with the victim after she refused to give him money. The suspect allegedly threw rocks at the victim, hitting her hand before he damaged items inside her home.

When officers from the Guam Police Department showed up, the suspect allegedly threatened to hit them with an object. The suspect allegedly threatened, if he had his way, “he would kill everyone who lived there,” documents state.

The suspect then allegedly tried to kick one of the officers as he was being taken into custody and stated to the cop that he “was lucky that (the suspect) was handcuffed.”

The suspect then asked police if “there was an octagon ring at the precinct because he wanted to make the officer bleed,” documents state.