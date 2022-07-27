A man accused of breaking into a school in Tamuning on Monday was arrested after Guam Police Department officers found drugs on him.

Jonathan Philip Castro Jones, 43, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Chinese School in Tamuning, where they spotted Jones entering the back of the building.

Officers noted Jones broke in through a window, and a witness reported metal desk drawers were pried open, documents state.

Authorities spotted Jones, who then allegedly admitted that he had an "ice" pipe in his pocket.

Police confiscated the glass pipe and a bag containing methamphetamine, documents state.

Jones also is on pretrial release in connection with a 2021 advanced stalking case.