A man accused of stealing from a Tamuning store was placed arrested and caught with drugs, according to the prosecution in court documents.

Jermaine Jake Perez, 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of theft as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a theft in progress at Ross Dress for Less in Tamuning on Tuesday.

Officers spotted the suspect and during a search found a glass pipe with meth residue inside his pocket, documents state.

The suspect allegedly damaged security devices attached to merchandise and stole about $160 worth of items.

Witnesses told authorities that this was not the first time the suspect was allegedly caught stealing, adding that he was also seen filling a backpack with multiple items from the store on Sunday.