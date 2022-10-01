A teenage girl accused a 36-year-old man of sexually assaulting her when she was 6 or 7 years old.
A magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam charged Vanderick Francis Duenas Gumabon, 36, with several counts of criminal sexual conduct after a 14-year-old girl reported him to the police earlier this week.
The girl told police, when she was 6 or 7 years old, Gumabon sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her but could not, according to the complaint.
Guamabon allegedly admitted to the police he made the girl do sexual acts when she was about 8 or 9 years old and tried to rape her but could not, the complaint stated.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a special allegation of a vulnerable victim, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies.