A teenage girl accused a 36-year-old man of sexually assaulting her when she was 6 or 7 years old.

A magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam charged Vanderick Francis Duenas Gumabon, 36, with several counts of criminal sexual conduct after a 14-year-old girl reported him to the police earlier this week.

The girl told police, when she was 6 or 7 years old, Gumabon sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her but could not, according to the complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guamabon allegedly admitted to the police he made the girl do sexual acts when she was about 8 or 9 years old and tried to rape her but could not, the complaint stated.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a special allegation of a vulnerable victim, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies.