The two men accused in the disappearance and death of Michael Jose Castro allegedly were involved in a car chase with the victim before one suspect allegedly shot and punched the victim and then both suspects placed the victim’s body in a drum, court documents state.

Castro was reported missing Oct. 30, 2020.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, and Troy Ryan Damian, 32, were both arrested recently in connection with Castro’s slaying.

According to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday, Damian was charged with aggravated murder and murder, both as first-degree felonies, and each with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He also was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with the same special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Moore, who also is facing murder charges, remains under house arrest. Moore had past dealings with the victim involving illegal drugs and prescription pills, but the two had a falling out, court documents state.

Bragged about killing

On June 28, Damian allegedly bragged to someone, who ultimately became a source of information for authorities, that he and Moore had killed Castro.

The source had recorded the conversation before turning the recording over to investigators with the Guam Police Department, documents state.

Damian allegedly admitted he was the passenger inside Moore’s car, as the two chased after Castro along Cross Island Road.

Damian told Moore to “steer straight and hold it steady,” as he shot at Castro, documents state.

According to the source, Damian said Castro did not die immediately, so he began punching him, documents state.

Damian also allegedly admitted to the source that Damian and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.

Guam police confirmed Damian’s arrest late Thursday evening.

"We continue to gather evidence and gather statements, and we continue to follow where the evidence leads us, even if that means making more arrests," said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Damian is being held at the Department of Corrections and is expected to answer the charges in court Saturday.

The prosecution has alleged Castro's body was dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year. The defense has argued the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.

Castro's car was found with blood and bullet holes in a secured compound owned by a company run by Moore’s father, court documents state.

Investigators found two .45-caliber bullets in Castro’s car, along with blood that they had tested.

A search warrant resulted in the seizure of two .45-caliber pistols from defendant Moore’s house. A subsequent ballistics examination and comparison of the projectiles from the victim’s vehicle showed a match to one of the guns seized from Moore’s residence, according to the prosecution in the court documents. And one of the pistols had DNA from Moore, the victim and a third individual who had no familial relationship to either Moore or the victim, according to court documents.

Moore is scheduled back in court July 19 after posting $1 million bail.

Damian’s record

Investigators also recognized the voice of Damian in the recordings due to prior dealings with him, documents state.

Damian had just been released from prison on June 11 after he was picked up on a warrant in connection with a family violence and assault case reported in January, prison records state.

He also was arrested in 2010 on charges of disorderly conduct, family violence and assault, as well as, in a separate case, charges of burglary and assault in 2007, records state.

Moore has no prior criminal record. He was recently extradited from Florida, where he was arrested after leaving Guam late last year.