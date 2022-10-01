A man accused of being a "small level drug dealer" was charged in connection with allegedly possessing 3-1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, nine weapons and $33,000 in cash in 2019.

Ronald Joseph Reyes was charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute as a first-degree-felony, as well as possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and nine counts of possession of a firearm without a valid ID card as third-degree felonies.

Reyes' charges stem from a 2019 search of his ranch and home by the Guam Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, charging documents state.

From various areas of the residence, including two of Reyes' vehicles, authorities found 3-1/2 pounds of meth and $33,063 in cash, documents state.

An MP9 Shield handgun with a magazine containing eight out of nine rounds was found in the right side area of a motorcycle parked on the residence after Reyes told officers it was there, the complaint stated.

In addition, two shotguns and a rifle with "a large amount of ammunition were recovered along the cliff line," according to the complaint.

Reyes then told the police he had firearms hidden at a location near the LeoPalace Resort in Yona, namely four rifles and a revolver.

Reyes admitted he was a "small level drug dealer" selling meth, and admitted the money and drugs found in the home and cars were his. Reyes did not have a valid firearms ID card, according to the complaint.