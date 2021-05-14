A man accused of hitting a woman known to him with his car in Talofofo allegedly told Guam police officers that he was drunk and had four cans of beer.

Eighty-Four Santier, 36, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony, both with the same special allegation, and driving while impaired as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim and two children were walking to Paulino Store in Talofofo when the suspect hit the woman from behind before he collided into a wooden utility pole.

Officers noted that the suspect did not attempt to break prior to the crash, documents state.

Investigators learned that the suspect and the victim had be fighting for the past several days. The suspect allegedly told a witness that he was sorry for injuring the victim.

The suspect allegedly told officers that he the victim with his car, and later said that he did not remember.

The victim was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital where she was last listed to be stable but in critical condition, documents state.

In September 2020, Santier was placed under arrest after he allegedly attacked and threatened to kill a woman known to him. He was also on probation in connection with a 2019 assault case involving the same victim, Post files state.