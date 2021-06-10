A man who was accused in a hit-and-run crash in Agat was arrested after being caught with drugs, according to court documents.

Investigators also found out that the suspect was allegedly involved in a theft reported last November.

Jesse Fegurgur Belen, 52, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, theft of property, and forgery, each as third-degree felonies. Each charges includes a notice of committing a felony while on felony release.

According to the court documents, police responded to a crash at the Agat Marina parking lot on Tuesday.

Authorities found the suspect at a nearby restaurant.

During a search of the suspect’s car, officers found various baggies with methamphetamine, along with several pipes with meth residue, documents state.

Investigators also learned that the suspect allegedly asked a woman known to him to cash a forged check for $800 that was apparently taken during a theft reported at an apartment building in Tamuning on Nov. 4, 2020.

The pair were successful in cashing the forged check after buying more than $160 worth of items from a local store, documents state.

The suspect allegedly denied stealing the check.

Court documents also state that Belen was arrested in 2018 on a separate theft case.