A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday night in Agat was placed under arrest and was allegedly caught with methamphetamine.

Kevin Ray Billuk, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor, and reckless driving as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police attempted to pull over Billuk along Routes 2 and 12 in Agat when he sped away.

Billuk continued to drive south and into the oncoming lane to pass other traffic, forcing multiple vehicles to drive off the road and out of the way, documents state.

Officers were able to catch up with Billuk after he turned onto Pagachao Drive, and police coming from the opposite direction forced him to stop.

During a search, authorities found a glass pipe and a plastic packet both containing meth, documents state.

Police arrested Billuk along with a passenger identified in court documents as Meranda Connie Ojeda Aguon. Charges were not filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Billuk allegedly told police he owned the drugs and that Aguon had nothing to do with it.

Police also noted another man was seen getting into the back of Billuk's car in the moments leading up to the chase, documents state. Officers said the man was no longer in the car after it was stopped.

Billuk allegedly identified the man to authorities as Dennis Lane, adding that he bought meth from him earlier that day.

The woman told police she had known Lane for more than five years, and that they went to his house that morning to buy drugs, documents state.

Documents do not indicate if police were able to locate Lane.

Previous arrests

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Lane has multiple prior arrests over the past decade that include charges of illegal drug possession and assault on a police officer.

Billuk was arrested in 2019 on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony after police found suspected meth inside a candy container during a traffic stop, Post files state.