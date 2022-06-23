A man who was taken into custody following a disturbance in Yigo is facing additional charges after authorities found drugs on him, according to court documents.

John Tenorio Quichocho, Jr., 23, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a woman told police Quichocho threatened to “crack” her head.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was arrested.

While Quichocho was in a police cruiser, officers noticed he kept moving and adjusting his hands saying the handcuffs were uncomfortable, court documents state.

When he was taken out of the car, authorities spotted a plastic baggie with .85 grams of methamphetamine sticking out of the seatbelt, documents state.

Quichocho allegedly denied knowing about the drugs, before stating the baggie was not in his pocket but that it was “somewhere else.”