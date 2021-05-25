A man who was accused of allegedly taking tip money from a bar in Tumon was arrested after he led police on a brief chase.

Chaz Jeffrey Fernandez, 23, was charged with theft of property, driving while impaired, and eluding a police officer, each as misdemeanors.

According to documents, police responded to a bar at the Blue Lagoon Plaza where the suspect was reportedly taking beers from a cooler that was reserved for employees.

The suspect was then spotted by a witness leaving the bar with a tip jar that reportedly had about $200 to $300, documents state.

Officers chased after the suspect who was seen driving erratically, documents state.

The suspect’s car hit a median and curb, and was going down the wrong lane on Route 14 after nearly hitting other vehicles, the complaint states.

The suspect eventually returned to the Blue Lagoon Plaza where he jumped out of the car and ran into the jungle.

Officers found the suspect who allegedly told authorities, “I’m drunk.”

Police also found $120 in cash in the same jungle area they took the suspect into custody, documents state.