A man was charged Wednesday with throwing rocks at a woman's car and exposing himself to another individual.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, Basinlio Omwere reportedly lowered his shorts and exposed his genitals to a woman and masturbated.

Police later interviewed Omwere, who denied the act, but allegedly stated, "I bet she like what she saw."

Also on Wednesday, an individual reported Omwere threw rocks at the person's house and the person's daughter's car, leaving a scratch. Police saw five pieces of broken concrete block at the residence, which the person said Omwere was throwing, according to the complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When interviewed, Omwere said he does throw rocks at his neighbor's house and cars, but never toward people, court documents allege.

Omwere also was charged in connection with an incident in March in which he is suspected of shooting projectiles from a slingshot at a car that left two dents before the car drove off. Omwere said he did not recall using a slingshot to shoot at passing vehicles, according to the complaint.

In the current case, Omwere was charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and as a misdemeanor, as well as indecent exposure as a misdemeanor.