A man who was accused of attacking a woman known to him allegedly admitted to Guam police officers that he was high on methamphetamine at the time.

Warren Bagang Waki, 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim reported that she got into an argument with the suspect on June 14. The suspect and another woman then allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and dragged her by the arms to the bedroom.

The victim cried out for help and eventually was able to leave to get help from her neighbor, documents state.

Officers pulled over the suspect on Saturday, documents state.

During a search, police found two syringes with a clear liquid that the suspect allegedly admitted was meth.

He also admitted that he was high on drugs at the time of the alleged attack reported the week prior, documents state.