Complaint: Suspect 'was scared' when leaving scene of car crash

A driver charged in connection with a car crash Tuesday afternoon that left a car overturned and its driver with minor injuries said he fled the scene because "he was scared."

Sinenson Saremeia was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries as a third-degree felony.

Saremeia's charges stem from a traffic collision on Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, in East Hagåtña that resulted in a blue Mistubishi Lancer flipping over and causing injuries to the driver.

According to charging documents, Saremeia was leaving a private business in his silver Nissan before colliding with the car, and slowing down after the crash, but then driving away from the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with minor injuries while police continued to investigate the crash.

As a result of the investigation, officers found the silver Nissan at a Toto residence with the front of the car damaged, documents state.

Officers then met with Saremeia, who allegedly admitted to driving the Nissan when it struck the blue Mitsubishi saying he left the scene because "he was scared after the collision," documents state.