A mother of three children who was allegedly punched by a man and threatened with a machete is safe after a bystander driving along Ysengsong road in Dededo on Thursday afternoon stepped in to help.

The victim was spotted sitting on the ground on the side of the road, as her alleged attacker tried to pull her up. When she pushed the suspect away, the suspect punched her, according to court documents.

A motorist passing by saw the alleged incident and called police.

Prior to the victim ending up on the roadside, she was driving her vehicle with the suspect as her passenger.

During the drive, the suspect got agitated and struck the passenger side mirror and gear stick of the car with a machete, according to the prosecution in court documents.

The suspect then turned toward the victim, while still holding the machete, and said in Chuukese, "If you stop the car anywhere, I'm gonna chop you," according to the prosecution's complaint against the defendant. Due to the defendant striking the gear stick, the car shifted into the neutral position, forcing the victim to pull over.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, later took off in her car, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

The victim had a bruised left hand, a bump behind her left ear and a bloody nose and mouth.

Police later found the suspect parked at a gameroom in Harmon and made the arrest.

Amson Mwarecheong, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terrorizing, and two counts of criminal mischief each as third-degree felonies. He was also charged with multiple counts of family violence.

The victim also alleged a separate incident on Sept. 24 when the suspect drove into her driver-side door and shattered its window with a machete.

In 2018, when the suspect was 19, he was arrested on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop. Police found a glass pipe with burnt residue and a small bag containing suspected meth on the suspect. Mwarecheong admitted to purchasing the pipe and bag of "ice" for $10, court documents state.