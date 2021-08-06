A man and a woman who were arrested earlier this week on illegal weapons and drug charges allegedly told Guam police that they were trying to make money selling the drug "ice."

Kenneth Michael Reyes, 55, also known as "Kent," was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card and possession of an unregistered firearm, both as third-degree felonies.

Janessa Darlene Dezell Tydingco, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday, officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at a residence on Stampa Road in Dededo on Wednesday night.

Reyes allegedly told police that he fired the gun. Authorities found a 9 mm pistol hidden underneath a car, and spent shell casings nearby, documents state.

The firearm was not registered and the suspect did not have a firearms ID card.

Tydingco allegedly admitted to police that she owned an ice pipe.

Officers found two glass pipes and several plastic pouches with meth, documents state.

Tydingco told authorities she was on probation and tried to get help for her addiction, documents state.

Tydingco also allegedly told police she and Reyes has smoked meth before officers arrived, adding she was upset with Reyes for attracting attention after he fired the weapon.

Reyes allegedly admitted that both of them were released from prison recently, adding that they tried to make money selling ice.

When officers later tried to speak with Tydingco, she began to yell expletives at them, documents state.