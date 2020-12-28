A 25-year-old man who was charged in the murder of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning claims he stabbed the victim in self-defense.

Ronat Chutaro, 25, was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Chutaro allegedly told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car.

He also claimed Wakuk attacked him first with the knife and that he had taken it away before he used it to stab him, court documents state.

He is being held in the Department of Corrections on $250,000 bail.

According to court documents, Guam police obtained video surveillance that captured the incident along Charles Toves Street in Tamuning on Dec. 8.

The suspect and two others were walking in the middle of the street when the victim’s car approached, documents state.

That’s when the suspect allegedly kicked the victim’s vehicle bumper.

Wakuk got out of the car and was immediately attacked by Chutaro, documents state.

The pair got into a fight. Chutaro allegedly stabbed Wakuk in the neck with a knife.

Chutaro and another man fled the scene after Wakuk collapsed to the ground, documents state.

Wakuk died at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10.

Police later located the man who was with Chutaro. He allegedly told police that Chutaro was drinking heavily that morning and was angry after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, documents state.

The man allegedly told police he saw Chutaro pull out a knife and stab Wakuk, and that’s when he tried to stop the fight.

He also said Chutaro took off his sweater and got rid of it, as it had blood on it, documents state.

Chutaro allegedly admitted to police that he hid the sweater.

Police were on a manhunt for Chutaro and caught him on Christmas Day.

Mathinia Atiput, 28, was also arrested for allegedly helping Chutaro hide from authorities. She was released from prison and given a notice to appear in court at a later date.

Chutaro appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday for a magistrates hearing.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 5.