A teacher at Southern High School was accused of brandishing a knife and saying he wanted to kill someone in front of a co-worker.

Guam Police Department officers were dispatched Monday to Southern High School, where they spoke with a man who said Rodney Tenorio Perez entered his office and "started talking about gang activity," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Perez then allegedly pulled out a knife and took an attack stance while facing the man and said, "I want to kill someone!"

The man reported he felt Perez was capable of using the knife to hurt him or someone else and also reported Perez has post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the complaint.

Perez allegedly told officers he pulled out the knife and made the threat in "the heat of the moment" and after he realized what he had just done, handed the knife to the man, the complaint stated.

Perez was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to the Guam Department of Education staffing pattern, both Perez and the other man are employees of Southern High School.

GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez confirmed to The Guam Daily Post that Perez has been an employee since August 2016, but said she couldn't comment further.

The victim in the complaint has been employed with GDOE since 1994, according to the GDOE staffing pattern.