Attempted murder defendant Jeremy Janell Alvarez, 19, allegedly told Guam police that he hit 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen with a hammer “five to ten times” after he claims the victim touched his genital area.

“She messed with the wrong guy. I just hit her. It’s too late,” Alvarez allegedly told investigators, as he said he hit her multiple times because he just “felt like keep going.”

Friends who also live in the Afame home where the alleged attack occurred on Tuesday had confirmed Allen’s identity with The Guam Daily Post.

She is currently in critical condition at the Guam Regional Medical City where she is set to undergo neurological assessment and surgery, court documents state.

The alleged attack happened in a house shared by four households, including the victim, the defendant, the defendant's mother and his sibling, court documents state.

Rose, who told the Post that she was the one who found Allen inside one of the bedrooms, had called out to another resident stating, “she’s bleeding, there’s blood.”

One man living at the home told police that he saw blood and a claw type hammer next to the victim, documents state. Another man attempted to render first aid to Allen, documents state.

Another man told police that he saw the suspect standing in front of the door where the victim was found before he picked up a black bag and walked toward the living room area, documents state.

The suspect then went outside to help one of the residents pick up trash before someone was heard yelling from inside the home, documents state.

Later that day, the suspect was spotted kneeling in front of the flagpole in front of the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana, just down the street from the crime scene.

The suspect appeared to be crying when he allegedly told police, “She broke my heart. She touched my (genitals).” When officers asked why he came to the precinct, the suspect told authorities, “Sir, she touched my (genitals) and I hit her,” court documents state.

The suspect told officers that he asked the victim for Xanax when she touched him, documents state.

That’s when he allegedly hit her with the hammer as she was kneeling down and facing away from him.

He also claimed he dropped the hammer and did not know what happened to it after the attack, documents state.

Alvarez was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday afternoon.

Judge Quan heard arguments from both parties prior to setting bail.

“The people recommend that this defendant be held on $100,000 cash bail He is currently a danger to safety of the victim and the public. The victim is currently in the ICU,” said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto.

“This is our clients first brush with the law.” He has no prior convictions or arrest. He is 19 years old. I would ask his release to live with his grandfather,” said defense attorney Jocelyn Roden.

Alvarez is being held in the Department of Corrections on $100,000 bail. The court ordered that he stay away and have no contact with the victim or any of the witnesses named in the criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on December 18.