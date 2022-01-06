A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Merizo before he took off with her coins and soda cans on Sunday.

Ronnie James Tyquiengco, 18, was charged with robbery as a third-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect asked if he could buy Pepsi from her.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That’s when he allegedly attacked the woman at a residence in Merizo by punching her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and black out before he took off with soda cans and an unknown amount of coins that she used for change.

A witness told police he saw the suspect allegedly strike the victim with a bag.

Another woman was alerted to the situation and shook the victim several times to wake her up before she called authorities, documents state.

The victim was found on the ground with blood on her face, documents state.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to Naval Regional Medical Center. Officers noted bruising and swelling on the left side of her nose and swelling to the left eye, according to the complaint against Tyquiengco.

Officers were able to locate the suspect.

The victim allegedly told police she recognized the defendant because she always saw him walking by her house.