A man was arrested in connection to an attack reported at the Dededo skate park on Feb. 9.

Mark Anthony Jundarino Nalicat, 18, also known as Cheesebread, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was at the skate park that night when the suspect, who he recognized from high school, suddenly became hostile and began hitting the victim.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect allegedly used a skateboard to hit the victim and kicked the victim while he was on the ground.

Witnesses allegedly told officers the suspect accused the victim of talking bad about him, adding that the suspect was heard saying he was doing this for his kids.

The suspect allegedly denied the attack.

Police learned the suspect was also identified by witnesses as being involved in the March 2 riot at the skate park, documents state.

No additional information was provided in the prosecution's magistrate's complaint about his alleged involvement in the recent riot.

Nalicat was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.