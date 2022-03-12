A teenager was arrested after being accused of repeatedly molesting a little girl known to him.

Joshua Contillo Valencia, 18, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the alleged sexual abuse occurred between December 2017 and March of this year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Valencia was 13 during the first alleged incident, when he allegedly molested the child while playing a game of hide-and-seek.

Parents were aware

The victim’s parents became aware of the first incident but did not report it to police, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The suspect molested the child again last year, court documents state, and was accused of raping the girl at least twice this year.

The victim was 8 when the alleged sexual assault began.

The child, now 12, reported the allegations to officials at her school, which led to officers making the arrest.