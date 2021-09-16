A man accused in a separate burglary and theft reported in Tamuning was arrested after he allegedly demanded money before returning a couple of stolen cellphones to their owners.

CK Kiosy, 28, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victims fell asleep at the beach and woke up to find their cellphones were missing.

The victims called the phones and the suspect answered saying he would meet them, documents state.

During the meeting, the suspect allegedly told the victims that he would return the phones if they paid him, but they refused and threatened to call police.

The suspect fled but one of the victims was able to get a photo of him which was shown to police, documents state.

Officers found the suspect a few hours later with one of the stolen phones in his pocket, documents state.

Police found two glass pipes with meth residue.

Authorities also learned that the suspect allegedly broke into a Tamuning apartment days earlier.

The victim in that incident allegedly told police that she awoke to find a stranger inside her apartment standing by her bedroom door.

The suspect fled after the victim screamed.

The suspect was also caught on video surveillance breaking into the victim’s apartment before he apparently went through the victim’s belongings, documents state.