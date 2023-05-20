A man allegedly assaulted with a bat was unable to open his eye completely.

On Tuesday morning, police officers responded to a disturbance at Talo’fo’fo' Baptist Church, where they met a man who reported he heard yelling and observed two male individuals on the ground.

A magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated the man on the ground was Franklin Gerald Fernandez, 43. Another man was holding him down. A woman was holding a baseball bat.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez, also known as “Candy Man Jr.,” and the man holding him down got into an argument before Fernandez “grabbed a bat from within his vehicle and used it to strike the victim’s face,” the complaint stated.

Guam Police Department officers said the victim’s left eye was swollen and wasn't able to open completely.

Fernandez allegedly admitted to grabbing a silver bat from his car and arguing with the victim. The complaint didn't state whether Fernandez admitted to attacking the other man, who shares the same address as Fernandez.

Fernandez was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies. The charges include notices of commission of a felony while on felony release. Fernandez has a 2019 felony case that's unresolved.

If convicted of all charges, Fernandez could face 60 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.