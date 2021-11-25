A man was arrested and charged after being accused of molesting a young girl known to him for several years.

Stephen S. Michael, 59, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim, now 13, told police the suspect had sexually assaulted her almost every month starting in 2011, when she was about 4 years old.

The victim, accompanied by a relative, talked to police on Nov. 22.

The latest alleged incident occurred in 2018 when the suspect told the child to follow him to the bathroom where she was molested, according to the prosecution in court documents.